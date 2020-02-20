Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:FT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

