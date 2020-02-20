Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
NYSE:FT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
