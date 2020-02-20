Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RESI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RESI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 503,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

