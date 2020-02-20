FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market cap of $7,083.00 and approximately $66,977.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00458386 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007600 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010324 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012469 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

