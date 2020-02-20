FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, COSS and CPDAX. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,172.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.03018720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00225917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00143535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinbe, Token Store, Allbit, CPDAX, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

