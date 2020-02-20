Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.8-292.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.22 million.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.49-3.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 723,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,178. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

