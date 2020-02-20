GAPS Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $6.50 or 0.00067684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $65.01 million and $3.53 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,592.72 or 0.99870133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00078415 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000936 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

