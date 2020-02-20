Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.