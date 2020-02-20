Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AXA lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 26,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.