Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.
GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.
Garmin stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AXA lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 26,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
