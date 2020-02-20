Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.73 ($84.57).

ETR:GXI opened at €70.25 ($81.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.37.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

