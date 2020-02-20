Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €74.00 ($86.05) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.29 ($85.22).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €70.70 ($82.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.37.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

