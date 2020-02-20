Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 798,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,651. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

