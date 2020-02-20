Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 21500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

