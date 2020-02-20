Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low Sells 67,590 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

