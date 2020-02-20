Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ opened at $236.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

