GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.29, approximately 62,301 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 42,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

