Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.18. Gold Fields shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 401,380 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 10,655,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 175,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

