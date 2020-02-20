Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.18. Gold Fields shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 401,380 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.