GoldCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,211.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $556,934.00 and $2,211.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00744592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000306 BTC.

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

