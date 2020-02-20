Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.17

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 1595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $588.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.