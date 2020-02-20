Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $647.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

