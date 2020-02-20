Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

GSS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,512. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.