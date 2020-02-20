Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of GER stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.