Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,179.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 473,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

