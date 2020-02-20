Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of LOPE traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

