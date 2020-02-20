Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.33-1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-210 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 924,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

