Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 252,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

