Graphcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00321666 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012156 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000465 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

