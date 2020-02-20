Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJX. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 79,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

