Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

