Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,890 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Floor & Decor worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 422,469 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,353,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 88,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of FND stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

