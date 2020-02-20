Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Crane worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Crane by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crane by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $85.69 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

