Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

