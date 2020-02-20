Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.74 EPS.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 1,105,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

