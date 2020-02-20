Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 10,872 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.51.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
