Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 10,872 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

