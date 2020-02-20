Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of GRPN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

