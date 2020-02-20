Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $2.90 at UBS Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.59% from the company’s current price.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 1,191.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,689 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 191,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 471,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,666 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 233,688 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

