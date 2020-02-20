Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

OSW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $932.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

