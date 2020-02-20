Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.80

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 2154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

