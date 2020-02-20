HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.13 ($87.36).

HEI stock opened at €62.32 ($72.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of €63.83 and a 200-day moving average of €64.57. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

