Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. 60,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,551. Heineken has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

