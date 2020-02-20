Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), 63,965 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 279,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.25).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

About Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

