Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of HLF opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

