Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.66. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 3,549,613 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

