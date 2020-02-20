Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 3,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.40. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

