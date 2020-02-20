Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,015.72

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,015.72 and traded as high as $1,081.48. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,064.00, with a volume of 50,861 shares changing hands.

HFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $869.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,060 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.