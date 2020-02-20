HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

HNI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 148,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

HNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

