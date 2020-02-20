HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. HNI updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

HNI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 367,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.20. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

