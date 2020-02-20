Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,300 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.