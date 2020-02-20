Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,605 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Encore Wire worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,286 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of WIRE opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

