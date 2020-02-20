Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Five9 worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.34.

In other news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $202,461.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Insiders sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.