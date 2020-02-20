Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,420 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 2.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Eagle Materials worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

